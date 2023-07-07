Corporation set to transfer Amma Kudineer units to CMWSSB

July 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is all set to implement the Council’s decision to transfer 53 Amma Kudineer units to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The Corporation spends about ₹5 crore annually on these units.

The council resolution comes in the wake of a direction from the Additional Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department that the Amma Kudineer units be transferred to the CMWSSB “since they have technically competent persons to deal with them,” as stated in the council document.

However, there are several units in the city that have not been functional for some time. “One unit in Ward No. 136 of Virugambakkam has not been functional for a long time and only recently did contractors come to repair it,” said K. Dhanasekaran, Chairman of the Corporation council’s Standing Committee on Accounts. He said the units were inaccessible to those who needed free water supply the most. These units should be located in low-income neighbourhoods.

The Corporation does not maintain records of how many litres of water was collected from the units every day or how many benefited from the scheme.

Some questioned the need to have the Kudineer units when the water board is directly supplying water to people. “The transfer could be to make the process of distributing water and maintaining tanks continuous,” said M. Krishnamoorthy of Kodambakkam.

