Corporation set to overhaul solid waste management

A 20-year master plan for solid waste management to be unveiled

The Greater Chennai Corporation will prepare a solid waste management master plan for the city.

Once the plan is adopted by the Corporation Council and the State government gives its nod, the civic body is expected to start implementation of major changes in collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste. The plan will address key issues in waste management such as revising the regulations and sprucing up waste processing infrastructure in all parts of the city. The master plan will guide stakeholders in promoting alternatives to plastics such as leaf boxes, baskets and bags.

According to sources, a waste-to-energy plant of 1,500-tonne capacity is likely to be commissioned in areas such as Kodungaiyur to reduce the dumping of waste in dump yards.

Corporation officials are studying the models of waste to energy plants in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to install dry waste recycling units in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Anna Nagar.

Waste recycling

At present, recycling vendors handle more than 150 tonnes of waste. Mega scale window facilities will be set up in the city for waste processing. Bio CNG facilities have been set up in areas such as Madhavaram. These steps are expected to bring down the quantity of solid waste, which is about 5,000 tonnes now, sent every day to garbage dumps in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

The civic body will prepare a draft terms of reference for a study on a 20-year plan, prepare a concept note on solid waste management, IT-based performance system, prepare draft concept note on scope of interventions for enhancing dry waste recycling and soon put in place a consultant team for preparation of 20-year solid waste management master plan.

The Corporation will focus on interventions for enhancing dry waste recycling in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Anna Nagar zones in the first phase.