Corporation seals 107 commercial establishments for not paying tax

Special Correspondent May 28, 2022 20:37 IST

Special Correspondent May 28, 2022 20:37 IST

Among the establishments that were identified for not paying the property tax were three marriage halls, six hotels, a cinema, a hospital and four shopping complexes

Among the establishments that were identified for not paying the property tax were three marriage halls, six hotels, a cinema, a hospital and four shopping complexes

The Greater Chennai Corporation has sealed 107 commercial establishments and issued notices to 63 more for failing to pay property tax. The civic body has launched a drive to identify major commercial establishments that have not paid the property tax. After their cheques were dishonoured, the civic body has been unable to collect the amount from the defaulters. Among these establishments were three marriage halls, six hotels, a cinema, a hospital and four shopping complexes. In the last 15 days, the civic body has collected ₹40 crore as property tax taking the figure to ₹220.64 crore for this financial year. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked commercial establishments to pay the property tax to avoid legal action.



Our code of editorial values