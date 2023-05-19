Corporation schools record 80.04% pass for Class XI

May 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation schools have recorded a pass percentage of 80.04 in the Class XI State board examinations, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from the previous academic year.

A total of 4,999 students — 2,132 boys and 2,867 girls — appeared for the exams and 4001 passed. Nine students scored centum in individual subjects and two high schools, on Lloyd’s Road and Appasamy Lane, reported 100% pass. The number of students who scored between 551 and 600 marks has jumped from 7 to 14. The number of students scoring between 501 and 550 marks went up from 64 to 69. However, the number of students who scored between 451 and 500 marks dropped to 175 from 229 last year.

