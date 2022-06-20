Corporation schools put up a good show in board exams

They register 86.53% pass in Class XII with 51 students scoring centum in various subjects

Children celebrating their Class XII results at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

They register 86.53% pass in Class XII with 51 students scoring centum in various subjects

The schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation have registered a pass percentage of 86.53 in Class XII and 75.84 in Class X examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Board of Examinations and the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations this year.

Mayor R. Priya presented a cash award of ₹1 lakh to Chennai High School in Choolaimedu which recorded 100% pass in Class X.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Deputy Commissioner (Education) D. Sneha were present.

According to officials, 5,642 students from 32 Chennai Higher Secondary Schools appeared for the public examinations. As many as 2,907 of the 3,164 girls cleared the examination and 1,975 of the 2,478 boys passed the examinations.

As many as 51 students have scored centum, including one in Mathematics, one in Chemistry, one in Business Statistics, one in Economics, 16 in Commerce, 17 in Accountancy, four in Computer Science and five in Computer Applications.

Forty seven students scored more than 551 marks out of 600 and 164 scored 501 to 550 marks, 382 scored 451 to 500 marks in the higher secondary examinations.

Chennai Higher Secondary School (CHSS) in Puliyur registered the highest pass percentage of 98.61, CHSS in Saidapet registered a pass percentage of 98.28 and CHSS in Pulla Avenue registered 97.63% pass. As many as 13 schools run by the Corporation registered a pass percentage of more than 90 in the higher secondary examinations.

75.84% pass in Class X

Of the 6,448 students who appeared for Class X examinations, 4,890 (75.84%) passed the examinations. Two students scored centum in Social Science. A total of 24 students scored more than 451 marks, 148 students scored 401 to 450 marks, 359 scored 351 to 400 marks in the SSLC examinations. As many as 13 high schools have registered a pass percentage of more than 90%. Chennai Urdu High School in Washermenpet secured a pass percentage of 97.67 and CHS Pulla Avenue secured 97.56.