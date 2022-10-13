Corporation School teachers who completed U.S. Embassy’s English teaching training get certificates

The American Embassy facilitated 24 teachers of Corporation schools to complete the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) course

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 02:38 IST

Teachers of Greater Chennai Corporation schools who completed the eight-week online ‘TESOL’ course under the aegis of American Embassy receiving certificates from Mayor R. Priya in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Mayor Priya Rajan and U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Bullock presented certificates to 24 teachers from the Greater Chennai Corporation schools who underwent training from the Embassy on teaching English on Wednesday.

The Corporation Budget for 2022-23 included developing the English language skills of schoolchildren. A group of 24 teachers took an eight-week online course Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) through the Embassy. “This English development training programme addresses the ways in which we can help students develop English skills from speech to self-confidence,” said the Mayor.  There would be class tests every week and students would be encouraged to read on their own prior to the teacher’s explanation, she said.

The Mayor presented a commemorative gift to the representatives from the Embassy for encouraging the Corporation schools to send teachers for this training. The Mayor requested the Embassy to continue to provide such skill development programmes.

