Corporation school students engaged in nature-based learning in public parks

October 16, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an attempt to improve the relationship between nature and learning among school students, Palluyir Trust, a Chennai-based nature education organisation, has partnered with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to introduce public parks as learning spaces.

Around 200 students from five schools run by the Corporation in Thiruvanmaiyur, Washermanpet, Manikandan Street, and Nungambakkam have been selected for the programme on a pilot basis. The sessions have been ongoing since August and are held in a park near CMS, Gandhigramam School, Independence Day Park, and Anna Park in Royapuram.

“The program is about using school campuses and public parks as learning spaces. It’s a nature-based learning programme involving the local trees, butterflies, insects, and birds that is also aligned with curricular elements of what the children learn in school, in science,” said Yuvan Aves, naturalist and founder of Palluyir Trust.

Of late, students are moving away from science in higher classes due to some kind of fear, said Sharanya Ari, Deputy Commissioner (Education), GCC. “Science is not just NEET,” she said, adding that the programme gives a chance to expose children to the natural ecosystem instead of being stuck in classrooms.

Referring to a study titled ‘Do Experiences with Nature Promote Learning?’ published in the journal Frontier, Mr. Yuvan said an analysis of about 100 studies shows that nature-based learning as a pedagogy works much better than classroom instructions for the same cognitive ability.

In just four sessions with class 8 students so far, Jomi Jose, one of the educators, said children are coming up with interesting questions and observations. “For the first 30 to 40 minutes, we let them loose and notice nature - tree type or shape or whatever the class is about that day,” she said.

Through the program, Palluyir Trust is also conducting a study on different parameters and fundamental capacities like understanding changes in curiosity, critical thinking, and nature-connectedness. “We are working towards a larger policy intervention in climate literacy,” said Mr. Yuvan.

Ms. Ari said there will be an endline survey in six months to assess feedback from students and check for possibilities to expand the program.

