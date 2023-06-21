Chennai Corporation school students clear competitive exams, looking for a bright future

June 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

This year, 51 students of Chennai Corporation schools have cleared NEET, seven have passed NIFT, fourteen have cleared IIT JEE Main and were eligible for the advanced round and one student has cleared CLAT. The Hindu speaks to students across fields to understand their goals and challenges they have faced.

Kavi Bharathi. K has been allotted a seat at the National Institute of Fashion Technology- Chennai, in the Bachelor of Fashion Technology- Apparel Production course and says that the shift to a government school from a private one for Class XI was a good decision.

“My extended family and teachers judged my decision but if I hadn’t shifted, I would never have known of exams other than NEET, so I know I made the right decision,” she says. Aside from making her parents proud, Kavi hopes to become an entrepreneur one day and run a successful business and believes that society needs to accept careers other than medicine and engineering. “There is nothing less if one studies in a government school and this attitude must change,” she says.

Meenakshi. V, cleared both NEET and NIFT but has chosen to pursue B.F.Tech. From having a dream of scoring well in school to studying engineering and then writing the GATE exams, Meenakshi has changed her path but is still proud of her achievements. “I come from an economically weaker background and when I was admitted into a national institute my parents were very proud. I couldn’t have done it without the school teachers who helped me cope with academic pressure and hostel life,” she says.

Vishal Antony, who scored 331 out of 720 in NEET, aims to be a neurosurgeon one day. “I want to save lives, and the brain fascinates me,” he says. Vishal’s father is a painter and a daily wage labourer and mother, a home maker. He says he feels lucky and happy to have done well.

“I have enjoyed studying since I was young, particularly mathematics, and the specialised NEET coaching I received at school was sufficient for me,” he says.

Koushik. A, the only student to clear CLAT, has received a provisional offer of admission to Tamil Nadu Law University Tiruchi, and aims to be a legal consultant or professor in the future. “Since I studied in the English medium I found the exam easier and with the help of the online CLAT classes that the school conducted, I was able to do well,” he says.

Kishorekumar. M cleared JEE Main with a score of 84.71 on his second attempt and studied with the books that the Model School provided. Despite not clearing the advanced exam, Kishore is not deterred and hopes to get a seat in other engineering colleges to pursue computer science or electrical engineering. Kishore lost his father when he was young and says his mother is his greatest support. “My dream is to work for ISRO but I have been told its very difficult, let’s see,” he says.