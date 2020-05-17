Corporation revives camps

CHENNAI

17 May 2020 23:47 IST

Senior officials have been asked to open helplines

The Greater Chennai Corporation has reactivated its camps in the city to accommodate migrant workers till they return to their home State.

During the weekend, long queues were seen at Ripon Buildings, Chennai Central Railway Station and parts of Central Square. “More migrants have started coming to us seeking help. So, we have reactivated our camps,” said Meghanath Reddy, Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance). “Once they come to our camps, we enumerate them. We have access to book trains to their States. We will take them to the railway station at the right time and help them reach home,” he said. “We have 98 camps where we are holding close to 1,100 migrants from other States. We are receiving more migrants since morning. We have requested all of them to go to the nearest camp and stay there till their train is ready. We will take care of them,” said Mr. Reddy.

Fiat to officials

The Corporation has been taking migrant workers to community halls and centres set up in the Corporation buildings. All zonal officers and the three Regional Deputy Commissioners have been asked to set up camps for migrants and open call centres to facilitate their travel. “All expenses will be officially covered and officials have been directed to keep a record of all such camps,” said Mr. Reddy.

“We have installed television sets in relief centres to ensure some entertainment to those put up there. We have also held positivity and wellness classes and dance classes,” he said.

On Saturday, stranded migrant workers from Bihar were rescued from Adyar and Besant Nagar by officials and put up at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board hall at Thiruvanmiyur.

In Manali, migrant workers from Sholavaram check-post were accommodated at B.V.K. Kalyana Mandapam in Puzhal.