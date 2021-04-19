Corporation reopens COVID-19 tele-counselling centre

Back in action: Volunteers operating the COVID-19 Control Room and Tele Counselling Centre in Ripon Buildings on Sunday.

CHENNAI

19 April 2021 01:04 IST

Residents under home isolation are requested to call the centre for assistance

The city is reporting over 3,200 cases every day, 1,000 more than last year’s peak, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said.

Stressing the need for tightening regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said the civic body was taking steps to restrict indoor activity and impose local restrictions. With the surge, the Corporation had permitted 80% of the 20,000 active cases to be under home isolation.

The COVID-19 Control Room and Tele-Counselling Centre for assisting residents, which was shut last December after cases in the city reduced to less than 100, have been reopened.

Residents under home isolation are requested to call the centre for assistance. Trained volunteers will answer calls on helplines 044-46122300 or 044-25384520 and help them in all aspects of COVID-19 management. Last year, the Corporation handled 4 lakh calls.

“Residents of all the 200 wards of the Corporation will get answers for all questions, including ones on vaccination. Residents can call the number during an emergency to get assistance in reaching hospitals. They can even get information regarding precautions for COVID-19,” Mr. Prakash said.

Volunteers will work three shifts at the COVID-19 control room. Residents can also ask questions about testing, vacancies in hospitals, essential medicine availability, disinfection of neighbourhoods, COVID-19 waste disposal, and emergency and psychological support for patients. “The centre will build confidence among residents that they will get help all the time,” the Corporation Commissioner said.

“Traders have made representations against restrictions. We have to regulate to bring discipline during the pandemic. We will lock and seal the premises if violations continue for the second time after officials collect fine,” Mr. Prakash said.

Restrictions in 240 playfields are expected shortly. Currently, 475 streets have registered more than three cases, 363 streets have more than six cases and 108 streets have more than 108 cases. “The streets with more than 10 cases will almost be like a sealed area. All streets will not be restricted as there may be public unrest,” he said.

Pointing to the 3 lakh stock availability of vaccines in the city, he said 60% of the eligible age group had been vaccinated. “We will achieve complete coverage by the end of July. Over 13.5 lakh residents over 45 years have been vaccinated.”

“The remaining residents in the eligible age group will be inoculated in 10 days,” Mr. Prakash said.

COVID-19 testing crossed 20,000 on Sunday and was expected to touch 25,000 shortly, he said.