Corporation removes encroachments on key road in Palavakkam

Over the last several months, residents of VGP Golden Seaview in Palavakkam have actively sought solutions for the increasing inconveniences and disruptions caused by encroachments and dense traffic on Anna Salai, the one in Pallavakkam.

In its efforts to continue the dialogue, a unique meeting with all the stakeholders was organised towards the fag end of November 2019 at the VGP Layout park.

Following this, this month (December 2019), effective action was taken by Corporation officials.

Anna Salai is the only direct approach road into VGP Layout and other layouts — technically, a purely residential area that houses in excess of 1000 families — which permits two- and four-wheelers. Despite constant and consistent follow-ups with Corporation officials and traffic police, there have been very small improvements in terms of correcting the encroachments or managing the haphazard parking of vehicles.

Soon after a report aout this issue in the Downtown dated July 28, 2019, the Corporation erected No Parking boards, that covered the first 120 metres from ECR.

The VGP Golden Seaview Residents Welfare Association (GSRWA) sent a formal plea to the the Corporation official concernedon November 7, 2019 following which a town hall meeting of sorts was organised on November 23 at the sprawling VGP Layout park..

The participants included Corporation officials, police officials from Neelangarai, shopkeepers and building owners from Anna Salai and a large number of members from Ram Garden Association and the Palavakkam Beach Walkers Association ( GSRWA).

Justice M. Jeyapaul, president of GSRWA, spoke in detail about the traffic disruption prevailing on Anna Salai and requested the Corporation authorities to re-lay the road, mark boundaries on the northern and southern sides of the road, construct an elevated pavement on both sides of the road adjoining the shops and banks. A request was also made of the police to eliminate vehicular parking on both sides of the road to allow free flow of traffic on Anna Salai.

There was a promise from the Corporation officials that all nameboards, advertisement boards and so forth that had been placed randomly on the roadside would be cleared within the month.

A representative of the shopkeepers on Anna Salai was empathetic of the present traffic woes and promised all possible help and cooperation from their side. A representative of building owners at Anna Salai also promised to extend full support in resolving the issue.

On December 12, the promised exercise to remove the encroachments took place.

(Lata Ganapathy is a member of VGP Golden Seaview, Palavakkam)