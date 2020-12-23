Corporation removes encroachments near ‘Namma Chennai’ art work on Marina beach

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started removing structures that have reportedly emerged as eyesores to visitors on the Marina beach.
Civic officials have ordered removal of petty shops on the Marina beach near the “Namma Chennai” art work. The art work symbolises the city and is expected to attract many visitors after its inauguration by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami this month.
“We removed all shops near the art work. After the removal of the encroachments, the Namma Chennai selfie point will get better visibility. Those who take selfie near Namma Chennai artwork will get a better view of the beach and the sea,” said an official. “We do not want encroachments to be captured in every selfie taken by residents near the art work,” said the official.
Push for smart carts
A senior official of the Corporation said the smart carts would replace all shops that ruined the aesthetics of the Marina beach. The first batch of smart shops were expected shortly.
Just 47 vendors on the Marina beach submitted applications on Monday. On Tuesday, 52 beach vendors submitted applications for allotment of smart carts.
As many as 12,465 applications have been distributed so far.
