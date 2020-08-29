Corporation removes encroachers from Alapakkam lake

CHENNAI

29 August 2020 16:13 IST

Eviction during pandemic inhuman, say activists

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday removed about 25 make-shift shelters, mostly belonging to street vendors and daily wage workers, who had encroached Alapakkam lake over the past few years.

Activists termed the eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic “inhuman” and urged the government to issue a moratorium on evictions immediately.

The Public Works Department has handed over a few waterbodies, including Alapakkam lake, for maintenance and restoration. On Friday, the GCC officials razed the houses with police protection as some of the residents opposed the move.

“As of now the evicted persons have not been allotted any houses. We have housed them in a community hall in the locality. We are deciding on the further course of action,” said a Corporation official.

However, activists point out that it was not right to evict people during the pandemic. “Demolishing homes of low-income and marginalised communities during the pandemic is an inhuman act. The State government should impose an immediate moratorium on evictions,” said Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

The COVID-19 guidance note by UN Special Rapporteur also points out the need to end forced evictions of informal settlements and encampments. This is to ensure that the residents of informal settlements/encampments can “stay home” and be adequately protected against the life-threatening virus, she said.

A GCC official said the 24 families did not have any proof of address. Had they possessed them, they could have been provided houses in Perumbakkam or elsewhere.

“A politician had let it out on rent to these families. Now we have accommodated them in a spacious community hall in Karambakkam and will ensure their safety,” said a GCC official.