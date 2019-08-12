Corporation recovers 5.2 acres from educational institution

The Chennai Corporation on Saturday demolished structures developed on its land by the management of an educational institution in Kottur along the banks of Adyar and recovered 5.2 acres of land.

Officials led by Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash took possession of 5.2 acres from the Society of Brothers of St. Patrick.

“We have retrieved the land after a protracted legal battle. We will put the land to good use,” Mr. Prakash said.

Students protest

Corporation officials in the Adyar zone said they demolished portions of the Patrician College of Arts and Science run by the Society.

The civic officials used heavy machinery to eventually demolish the structures after students opposed the demolition drive for a while.

A few years ago, the civic officials initiated the drive to retrieve the land from the Society after officials found that the land was purchased by the Corporation through a registered deed no.435/56 on March 3, 1956.

In the said document, the Corporation had purchased 12.95 acres in s.no.2/1, 5.1 acres in s.no.2/2A, and 1.61 acres in 2/2B in Kottur village.

Though the Society of Brothers of St. Patrick, in the revision petition to the Madras High Court, claimed that the document of the Chennai Corporation had no relevance to the property, they were unable to prove it so.

Even as the educational institution claimed that the land was purchased in 1885 and 1886, they were unable to provide reasons for the absence of registrations under their name in any of the revenue records concerning Kottur village.

Proper registration

However, a portion of the lands mentioned in the document dated September 20, 1886, had been duly registered in the name of a Dr. Colgen under the patta of Ooroor village, according to a note submitted to the previous Mayor by the legal cell of the Corporation. According to civic officials, the Society had not explained the reasons why they remained silent over the registration for such a long time and failed to avail themselves of the opportunity provided to them under the Tamil Nadu Survey and Boundaries Act.

Unsustainable request

In the absence of entries in the revenue records in favour of the Society at any point of time, the request of the society for patta was found to be unsustainable.

After issuing a notice last month, the civic officials led by the Corporation Commissioner inspected the land on Saturday.

Later in the day, the officials demolished a few structures, including the compound wall.