Corporation reaches out to NGOs, volunteers

The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited corporate organisations, NGOs and volunteers who wish to provide rations to those housed in the civic body’s shelters for the homeless and night shelters to register online for the same. Several persons who were unable to travel out of the State to their homes as well as the homeless from the city have been accommodated in these shelters, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers or NGOs can log onto www.chennaicorporation. gov.in and register in the link given. Further, they can reach the 24-hour helpline at 2538 4530 to share details about the items that they can provide as well as make inquires about what is needed. “Till April 14, volunteers or NGOs needn’t come to the Ripon Buildings to register or make inquiries and can do so directly online or through calls,” a press release said. Persons can donate rations and essentials which include rice, pulses, cooking oil, milk powder, Sambar or rasam powder, Sanitary napkins and soap. Based on the essentials received, kits with these items will be made and distributed to those who need it. The items can be dropped off at J.J. Indoor Stadium in Kilpauk and Amma Arangam in Anna Nagar. Online transfer of donations can also be made, the bank details for which are: account holder: THE COMMISSIONER, GREATER CHENNAI CORPORATION - CSR; account number: 000901126630; bank: ICICI BANK; branch: NUNGAMBAKKAM BRANCH; MICR number: 600229003 and IFSC code: ICIC0000009.

The Corporation has said that people can tweet to @chennaicorp in case of any assistance needed during the ongoing lock down and has specified hashtags for the same. The #GCCQuarantineSOS hashtag can be used in case of an emergency with regard to quarantined people, the #GCCCovid19SOS can be used with regard to people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and #Covid19Chennai can be used for general queries.