Corporation raises park for cancer patients

It is designed to help patients cope with depressionand anxiety

The Greater Chennai Corporation has developed a park for cancer patients on the banks of the Buckingham Canal near the Cancer Institute in Adyar. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the park on Thursday through video-conferencing.

The civic body will launch 58 parks with various themes shortly. Officials said the park behind the Cancer Institute was spread over 4,255 sq m in ward 175 of Adyar zone.

PWD land

The park has been developed on Public Works Department land. A government order was issued to allow the Corporation to raise the park at an estimated cost of ₹1.29 crore. The park has a play area for children and pre-cast concrete benches, said an official.

At least 2,000 persons are expected to visit the park every day.

The park has been designed to reduce depression and anxiety among inmates of the Cancer Institute.

The compound wall abutting the Buckingham Canal had been built to improve the safety of patients and the public. The play area was provided for child patients, said an official.

The Corporation has planned to complete the work on development of 58 parks in various parts of the city in six months. The largest among them has been proposed to be developed in the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone in ward 73. Work on landscape development on 5,100 sq m of land near SPR multi-storey building is under way.

Many parks are expected to be landscaped according to various themes based on the requirement of beneficiaries visiting major institutions in the vicinity.

Residents in the neighbourhoods will have access to the parks. New varieties of play equipment for children and facilities for senior citizens will be developed in the parks. The civic body is planning to develop Miyawaki forests in some parks.