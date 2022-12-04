Corporation puts up 4,944 lampposts to make city streets safe for women

December 04, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Earlier this year, the Chennai Greater Corporation identified 38 neighbourhoods in the city that were facing the problem of poor illumination and announced that facilities would be added under the Nirbhaya Fund to improve the safety of women.

“Keeping in mind the safety of women and children, the LED lights are being installed for better illumination in locations identified as dark spots by the Corporation and the police in both core city areas and extended zone areas”, said an official.

As better lighting will improve camera surveillance, 9,144 street lampposts with LED lights are to be installed in areas such as Manali, Madhavaram, Kolathur, Teynampet, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Sholinganallur, said an official.

So far, about 4,944 lampposts have been erected and 1,194 LED lights energised. The official added that when compared to sodium vapour lamps, the LED lights consume 45% less electrical power resulting in significant savings.