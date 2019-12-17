Corporation plans to crack down on stray cattle menace

The Chennai Corporation will start taking stiff action against owners of cattle that stray on to roads. The civic body has set a target of impounding more than 20,000 animals a year.

The decision assumes significance as the heads of cattle impounded every year range from 600 to 2,000 in the 426 sq. km of the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has asked officials in each of the 15 zones to impound at least four heads of cattle every day from bus route roads.

This means officials now have a target of impounding 60 animals per day in the city. The decision to impound cattle along all roads is also expected to fetch ₹21.9 crore as penalties for the Corporation every year. Currently, the Corporation collects just ₹25 lakh as fines from cattle owners in the city.

Owners of cattle, on their part, accuse Corporation officials of harassment, charging heavy penalties for releasing cattle.

A Health Department official in Kodambakkam reportedly collected a fine of ₹30,000 from the owner of a cow for releasing the animal. Besides, such fines are never reported to the Corporation, they contend. In a bid to prevent stray cattle from disrupting traffic, the Corporation increased the fine to ₹10,000 three years ago. It has also collected maintenance charges from the owners of the animals.

Cattle have been found in large numbers in George Town, Madhavaram, Triplicane, Mylapore, Sholinganallur and Valasaravakkam.