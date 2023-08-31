ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation plans drive to control stray dogs, cattle

August 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors said Greater Chennai Corporation should take steps to improve safety of children and prevent dog attack in areas where rabies infection had been reported. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Following the death of a rabies infected dog in Iyyappanthangal, the Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a drive to control stray dogs and stray cattle.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the civic body will take initiatives to control stray dogs and stray cattle. “The cow that injured the girl student has been impounded. The animal has not shown signs of aggression now. We have to protect the interests of residents who rear animals as it is their source of livelihood,” he said. The cattle owners have been advised to prevent their animal from straying on the roads.

A few councillors demanded action against them. Councillors said the civic body should take steps to improve safety of children and prevent dog attack in areas where rabies infection had been reported.

Councillors demanded demolition of damaged school buildings and public buildings ahead of the monsoon. Mayor R. Priya said the civic body would start work on redevelopment of 46 schools in the added areas of the city. Work on demolition of damaged school buildings has started.

