Corporation opts for milling before relaying interior roads

For a smooth ride: Workers of Greater Chennai Corporation preparing to relay a road in Velachery after removing the top layer using the milling machine.

CHENNAI

05 August 2020 07:11 IST

New strategy adopted in areas where storm drains exist

Whenever the Greater Chennai Corporation takes up relaying of interior roads in the southern parts of the city, the main grouse of the residents is the increasing height of the roads.

Over the years, the civic body, to prevent stagnation of water on the roads that do not have storm drains, has been raising the height of the road. This was adopted in several low-lying localities, including Adambakkam, Velachery, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Taramani, as they are located close to the Pallikaranai marshland.

However, this led to flooding in several houses, particularly during heavy rain. Residents in several localities complained about the absence of milling by the civic body. The affected property owners were forced to spend huge sums of money to “lift” the houses, which was done with the help of jacks.

M. Lakshmanan, a resident of Madipakkam, said he had to engage a contractor spending a huge amount to lift his house by a few feet. Of late, the civic body has changed its strategy by going in for milling, after which the roads are repaved.

A senior official of Adyar zone of the Corporation said with several localities in southern parts of the city having been provided with storm drains any relaying of interior roads was executed only after a portion of the road was “shaved off” using a milling machine.

He said more than 70 roads in Adyar zone were proposed to be re-laid after a layer was taken off. The system of using milling machine would be followed in other localities, including Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam and Pallikaranai while relaying roads.