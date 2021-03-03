Corpn. officials to distribute applications for postal ballot

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:19 IST

Elders, people with disabilities and COVID-19 patients can opt for postal ballot

Chennai District Election Officer and Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation G. Prakash has ordered booth-level officers to start visiting households on March 12 to distribute applications (Form 12B) for postal ballot to people with disabilities, COVID-19 patients and those aged above 80.

Officials have been directed to visit houses at least twice between March 12 and 16. The electors who are eligible for postal ballot also have the option of visiting the polling booth to vote on the day of polling.

COVID-19 patients have to get a certificate from sanitation officers to cast postal ballot before submitting it to the returning officers. The voters with disabilities have to produce a certificate of disability to cast postal ballot.

The filled-in applications for postal ballot will be received from the voters by a mobile team after the list of candidates is finalised in each of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district.

The list of voters who have opted for postal ballot will be distributed to candidates in each of the 16 Assembly constituencies after the withdrawal of candidature.

Graffiti cleared

On Tuesday, the Chennai District Election Office cleared political graffiti in all the buildings and walls along major roads in the city.

In each constituency, at least 10,000 sq m of walls have been whitewashed by the Corporation.

Over 2,000 flagpoles of political parties have been removed in the 16 constituencies.

Political party symbols were removed from autorickshaw stands on Tuesday. Deployment of polling personnel will be finalised shortly.

Excess polling personnel from other parts of Chennai district will be deployed for the Alandur Assembly constituency, which has a deficit of 1,000 personnel, the officials said.