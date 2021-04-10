Corpn. officials get target for collection of fine

Commissioner warns against laxity

The Greater Chennai Corporation has fixed targets for collection of fine amount from residents and commercial establishments in each of the 15 zones to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The information about the targets for fine collection was shared on social media on Friday, and it evoked a strong opposition from the public.

₹10 lakh a day

Officials have been directed to collect ₹10 lakh every day. Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has advised all “assistant revenue officers, assessors, tax collectors and licensed inspectors to be on the job and achieve the desired targets, failing which disciplinary action will be taken against them.”

The zonal officials have been asked to keep a close watch on this.

The city revenue officer has been directed to follow up on the target and achievements on a daily basis. Corporation officials will collect a fine of ₹200 from any resident who fails to wear a mask. A fine amount of ₹500 will be collected from residents who spit in public spaces. Commercial establishments that violate social distancing norms will have to pay ₹5,000.

Mr. Prakash said the targets had been fixed based on the population and commercial establishments of each zone.

Officials in the Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones have been given a target of collecting ₹20,000 every day.

The target for Madhavaram is ₹50,000; Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur ₹60,000; Teynampet and Royapuram ₹1.5 lakh; Anna Nagar ₹1 lakh; Kodambakkam ₹1.25 lakh; Valasaravakkam and Alandur ₹25,000; Adyar ₹75,000; Sholinganallur and Perungudi ₹40,000.