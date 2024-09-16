Corporation officials discuss reorganisation of polling stations in Chennai district

A meeting to discuss the reorganisation of polling stations for the 16 Assembly constituencies under Chennai district was held on Monday. In all, Chennai district is expected to have 3,718 polling stations.

The Election Commission of India has set January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date for the special summary revision (SSR) of voter list, done annually. As part of this process, preliminary tasks such as restructuring areas falling under polling stations, creating new sections and relocating polling stations have been planned, according to a press release.

District Revenue Officer (Elections) C. Suresh stated that any alteration to stations, sections or ‘modifications’ (such as an increase in households, removal of encroachments, or shifting population) may result in changes. This means that the polling stations designated for the voters may differ from their previous locations. This review is carried out before sending the SSR proposal, he said.

Based on field inspections taken up by the Electoral Registration Officer and other officials, three new polling stations will be created, 33 stations will have partial changes, four will be merged, and 78 relocated, the release stated. Additionally, three polling stations will be renamed.

The draft list for polling stations was released on August 29 and inputs from political parties and individuals have been reviewed, the release said. The revised list is expected to be published on October 29, it added.

District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran chaired the meeting at the Ripon Buildings, in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.