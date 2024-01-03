Corporation likely to launch five urban primary health centres this week

January 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to inaugurate five urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in the city in areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, and Royapuram on Saturday.

Residents have demanded the GCC to hire more doctors and nurses in the new hospitals. Ward 180 councillor K. Visalakshi said the new building for the urban primary health centre in Thiruvanmiyur was expected to attract more residents from the area.

“The new hospital is located near Thiruvanmiyur bus depot. The number of patients is expected to increase from 200 to more than 400 after the inauguration of the new hospital. Many patients in Thiruvanmiyur have to visit Royapettah Government Hospital for fever and minor aliments. Residents have requested at least two additional doctors. The old hospital in Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street will be shut down and converted to a community hall. The old building was constructed on two grounds of land while the new hospital is on three grounds. There is a proposal to have facilities for homoeopathy, siddha, and dental hospital on the same premises,” she said.

Ward 85 councillor K. Porkodi said the residents have started visiting the new hospital in large numbers even before the inauguration of the facility. “More residents are expected to visit the new UPHC. Currently, there is only one doctor in the existing UPHC in the old building. Residents have requested additional doctors for the new UPHC. As the new UPHC has better connectivity, it will attract more residents. Most of the pregnant mothers depend on the UPHCs in our ward,” she said.

Work on new UPHCs have been completed in ward 56 in BRN Garden and ward 54 in Royapuram zone, and in ward 76 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Residents have also demanded evening clinics in many of the 200 wards.

