Corporation launches Twitter campaign against gender-based violence

November 30, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Gender Lab has called a tender for a city-wide perception study which seeks to understand which spaces women perceive as safe

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Mayor R. Priya launching a social media campaign on violence against women.

On Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation initiated a campaign against gender-based violence on their Twitter feed as part of the 16 days of activism. This annual international campaign calls for an end to violence against women and girls, which was launched on November 25 to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, will be on till December 10 which will be observed as Human Rights Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation launched the campaign with an image of Mayor R. Priya and urged the public to respond with the tagline “Say NO to gender-based violence”. However, many users have questioned the effectiveness of an online campaign with some saying that lighting up Ripon Building is simply not enough to address the situation.

“The campaign creates awareness on the issue and is a conversation starter as it prompts the public to speak about violence against women, girls and other vulnerable groups,” said Deputy Commissioner (Education) D. Sneha. She added that city level representatives and officials standing up for an important global campaign calls for collective solidarity and is a way to make people think actively about the issues of gender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Gender Lab has called a tender for a city-wide perception study which seeks to understand which spaces women perceive as safe. The results of this study, which will be launched in mid-December, will be compared with real-time police data to ground the study in reality.  

The Lab has issued design specifications to the parks and the bus route roads departments such as including more benches in parks or providing for more lights in bus stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US