Corporation launches mobile retail outlets for essentials

The Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched mobile retail outlets in residential areas to sell essentials at affordable prices.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash launched the outlets on P.T. Rajan Salai in K.K. Nagar, in Kodambakkam zone. “Residents will get a combo pack of rice, dal, cooking oil, spices, salt and other commodities, at a price of ₹850. The products can be used by a family of four, for 15 days. Residents have been requested not to violate lockdown norms and buy from traders of the mobile retail outlets, once in 15 days,” said Mr. Prakash.

On Thursday, residential areas in Kodambakkam received groceries from 80 retail outlets, set up in vehicles such as mini lorries. “Other zones will get 450 more vehicles for selling groceries to residents. Traders have been asked to sell groceries in each residential area. The initiative will prevent crowding of residents in markets. Residents have to maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Corporation will continue issuing more passes for traders to sell groceries in each residential areas of the city. “The idea is to permit at least 7,000 vehicles to sell groceries. Traders can visit zonal offices or the Ripon Buildings to get permission for vehicles,” said a civic official.

Physical distancing

In addition to permitting 7,000 mobile units to sell groceries, 3,348 shops, in 76 markets, have been shifted to alternative locations to adopt physical distancing. “All congested markets have also been shifted to alternative locations to promote physical distancing. Many markets have been closed,” said the official.

Traders have been requested to call 044-25384520 to get passes and banners for the vehicles. The Corporation has also released phone numbers of officials in each zone Tiruvottiyur-9445190201; Manali- 9445190202; Madhavaram- 9445190203; Tondiarpet- 9445190204; Royapuram- 9445190205; Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar- 9445190206; Ambattur- 9445190207; Anna Nagar- 9445190208; Teynampet- 9445190209; Kodambakkam- 9445190210; Valasaravakkam- 9445190211; Alandur- 9445190212; Adyar- 9445190213; Perungudi- 9445190214 and Sholinganallur- 9445190215.