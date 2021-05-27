Chennai

Corporation launches mass cleaning of solid waste in city

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started mass cleaning of solid waste and construction debris in the city.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said the workers had been directed to clear 5,000 tonnes of solid waste and construction debris within 10 days, in addition to the normal conservancy work. “A total of 1,500 sanitation workers will participate in the special drive to clean the city. Another 600 road workers will support,” he said.

Sixty vehicles and 75 compactors would be used for the mass cleaning drive. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officers to clean all the solid waste from spaces between tenements of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The removal of solid waste from such areas managed by the TNSCB was to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as dengue in times of pandemic.

The Corporation has started cleaning the debris and solid waste from vacant plots of land in residential areas after residents complained about unauthorised dumping of waste on private plots. The Corporation teams and private conservancy operators will clear the waste in 10 days, the officials said.

Solid waste accumulated along roads were removed during the mass cleaning on Thursday. On an average, about 5,000 tonnes of solid waste is generated every day in the city. This waste is dumped in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. The quantity of garbage generated was expected to increase in the next 10 days, because of the clearing of waste in at least 1,000 locations.

Namma Chennai app

The Corporation on Thursday also launched vegetables vendors' details on Namma Chennai App.

Meanwhile, Minister P.K. Sekar Babu handed over oxygen concentrators to Mr. Bedi in the presence of MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and MP Dhayanidhi Maran. MLAs have contributed 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 management. The Corporation has procured 2,080 oxygen concentrators so far. Over 1,000 oxygen concentrators had been received from non-governmental organisations.

