Corporation launches drones, fogging machines for mosquito control operations

January 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday launched six drones and 200 pesticide sprayers for strengthening mosquito control operations.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR and CE and CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu distributed the equipment to civic workers in various parts of the city. Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.

The sprayers will be used for control of mosquito larvae in storm-water drains in all the 200 wards of the city. At present, 3,312 workers are involved in mosquito control operations in the city.

Coloured bins

Meanwhile, Urbaser Sumeet has launched blue and green bins to replace the grey bins in their battery-operated vehicles (BOVs). The new bins were launched on Friday at Ripon Buildings. The green bins are for wet waste and the blue for dry waste. The move is expected to make it easier for the public to identify bins according to the waste specific to them and promote the handling of source segregation of waste.

The new bins, which are immediately effective for all 3,000 of the Urbaser Sumeet’s BOVs, are now more user-friendly and easier to handle for operators. ‘The new bins are ergonomic while the sturdy handle provides an excellent support to carry the filled and heavy bins to transfer waste into the larger bins”, said an Urbaser official. The new design comes with four supportive bushes, making it resistant to breakage from continuous use.

N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management, said the new bins were fitted with a Radio Frequency Identification system that will help track the movement of waste.