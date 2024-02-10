Corporation launches drive to find local alternatives to plastic bags in retail shops

February 10, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation has launched a drive to educate retail shops about local alternatives to single use plastic bags, including products made from banana leaf, cloth and other local biodegradable products.

Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan on Saturday led a team of officials to retail shops that use single use plastic bags and advised the traders to find local biodegradable alternatives to plastic packaging.

Corporation officials will assist the traders in finding local biodegradable products that are affordable packaging materials. “We will educate them about alternatives like using part of a banana leaf to pack flowers and food items. We will focus on promoting paper bags that are affordable for traders and customers. Traders have been advised to encourage customers to bring cloth bags,” said an official.

The non-recyclable plastic waste generated in each of the 200 wards of the city has been sent to baling machines which are converted into bales and sent to the cement industry. The GCC is in discussion with private agencies for alternative methods to incentivise the conservancy workers who are engaged in segregation of plastics. “The idea is to prevent plastics from reaching the ocean,” said an official.

The amount of plastic that has been collected at five baling centres in the city as of December 2023 is 1,954 tonnes. “Despite repeated raids in source points like George Town, retail units continue to pack items in single use plastic bags. People are supplying it to retail points in two-wheelers. That is why direct action of educating the retail vendors, especially roadside shops, street vendors, flower shops, in front of religious places, is being done in addition to seizure,” said an official.

