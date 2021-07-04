Corporation launches drive to detect, treat co-morbidities

CHENNAI

04 July 2021 23:57 IST

Doctors advise patients to make lifestyle changes, prescribe medicines

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a programme for detection of hypertension and diabetes among senior citizens at all primary health centres to improve COVID-19 management.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed officials to intensify detection of co-morbidities among residents at urban primary health centres in the city. The officials have started a programme to suggest lifestyle modifications and nutrition to manage blood pressure and diabetes.

Awareness video

The civic body has created an awareness video for detection of blood pressure and diabetes, focussing on the steps taken to promote public health among senior citizens. These co-morbidities have been identified as the primary cause of rapid progression of COVID-19 in patients.

Advertising

Advertising

Suseela, a resident of G.K.M. Colony who benefited from the programme, said the Corporation doctors checked her blood sugar level and advised her to focus on her diet for three months. They prescribed medication for blood pressure and were monitoring her condition regularly. The services had been provided free of cost.

“We have suggested lifestyle modifications, medicine for residents at 14 primary health centres in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone. Lab investigation and treatment is free of cost. Residents are requested to use the facility,” said an official.