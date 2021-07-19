Corporation keeps close watch on key central shopping districts

CHENNAI

Special team of senior officials, including police officers, formed to enforce SOP

With the normalcy slowly returning to the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation is not in a mood to let its guard down although daily tally of COVID-19 cases has dipped below 150. The civic body has been deputing special teams headed by senior officials to make surprise inspections on weekends in commercial areas, shopping malls, markets and crowded places, to make the traders and shoppers follow wearing of masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of pandemic.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the officials, in coordination with the the police, have been making surprise visits particularly on weekends when there is a surge in the number of visitors in the shopping districts of T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Ritchie Street, Broadway and some markets.

Comprising Corporation and police officials, the special teams visit shops to check the compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government to allow only 50% occupancy and advise traders to compulsorily have thermal scanners and sanitisers at the entrance of their establishments.

The special team, headed by Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Vishu Mahajan along with Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) Sharanya Ari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (T. Nagar) Hari Kiran Prasad visited T. Nagar and interacted with the office-bearers of traders associations. The senior team inspected the textile and jewellery shops on Saturday. During the inspection, the senior officials interacted with the traders and advised them to strictly follow the SOPs.

Mr. Mahajan said the civic body had formed static surveillance teams and posted them in 44 locations, including 20 on Ranganathan Street, Ritchie Street and Purasawalkam and local markets, 20 in parks and beaches and four teams in the fish and vegetable markets. The static surveillance team, which has been functioning since July 1, consisting of volunteers would be handing over masks to shoppers who do not wear one and also create awareness through the public address system.

The civic body has 15 mobile enforcement teams, one for each of the 15 zones, but these enforcement teams are diverted to highly crowded shopping areas of Purasawalkam, T. Nagar, and Broadway, on the weekends.

A senior official said the revenue officials have been strictly advised to fine the traders and seal shops only as a last option as the traders had already suffered financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic body has asked shop owners and commercial establishments to put up boards on their premises about their workers having been fully vaccinated to make the shoppers feel assured.

The civic body has been organising vaccination camps exclusively for traders in 20 market areas in addition to the special vaccination camps for the public and have vaccinated more than 40,000 persons.