Corporation keen to expand Villivakkam tank soon

Final decision on amusement park after NGT ruling in a few days

Final decision on amusement park after NGT ruling in a few days

After a delay of over six months, the Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to take a decision on increasing the area of Villivakkam tank by building a twin reservoir and linking it with the existing tank.

The civic body has restored 25 acres of the tank and announced the setting up of an amusement park in the bund area. Most components of the project, including the suspension bridge for aesthetics, have been completed. However, work on amusement park was suspended after the National Green Tribunal stayed the setting up of tertiary treatment plant by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) near the tank.

As the NGT is likely to give its verdict in the case in the second week of July, the Corporation plans to start work on the twin reservoir. Recently, the CMWSSB handed over additional area to the Corporation for building the twin reservoir, retaining 3.5 acres for the proposed tertiary treatment plant. The tertiary treatment plant capacity has been reduced from 10 mld to 5 mld. But the NGT order on the issue is awaited.

After the CMWSSB handed over additional land to the Corporation, the total area with the civic body has increased to 35.5 acres.

The water spread area of the existing lake is 17.5 acres and the total lake area is 20 acres. The twin reservoir is likely to be built on an eight acre area with 4.5 water spread area. The island in the waterbody has started attracting many birds as banyan, peepal and neem trees have been part of the greenery. The stormwater drains from 60 streets in the area have been linked to the waterbody. The waterbody has been linked to Kumarasamy canal, MTH Road, TVS canal and Otteri Nullah. Resettlement of 76 families have been done and 190 families are expected to be resettled shortly.