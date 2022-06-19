Corporation identifies 33 hospitals for improving outpatient services

The civic body will launch an outreach programme to bring residents from various neighbourhoods to its hospitals

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 33 hospitals that record less than 200 out-patients a day for improvement.

It is set to launch an outreach programme to bring residents from various neighbourhoods to its hospitals, including urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and urban community health centres (UCHCs). All the services at these hospitals are free of cost.

The outreach programme will be launched in the residential neighbourhoods of hospitals at Santhome, R.A. Puram, R.K. Nagar, Virugambakkam, Mirsahibpet, Periyar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Nanganallur, Puzhudhivakkam, Mandaveli, Porur, Saidapet, Kodungaiyur, Pallikaranai, Jafferkhanpet, Madipakkam, Harbour, Siruvallur, Tondiarpet, Ayanavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Nerkundram and Ramapuram. In these areas, the number of outpatients per day is less than 200.

Residents’ associations will be asked to create awareness of the services offered at these hospitals. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body had launched various activities to improve the services and the utilisation thereof.

“We work on infrastructure, human resources and quality for increasing the number of outpatients. Outreach services will be strengthened to get more referrals from the community to the UPHCs. About ₹5 crore has been sanctioned to improve the infrastructure of the UPHCs. Elected representatives and councillors will be involved in spreading information and promoting the services,” Mr.Bedi said.

“All the services at the UPHCs have been standardised. The Corporation Council has passed a quality assurance strategy. That is being adopted. Steps are being taken to get the National Quality Assurance Standard Certificate for five UPHCs initially,” he said.

Civic officials said lab services were being strengthened. It was proposed to establish four city public health labs under funds from the 15th Finance Commission. Each lab would be established at a cost of ₹22 lakh.

“Currently, we have 36 polyclinics. They are outpatient departments run by specialists. The number will be increased to 40. This year, 13 new UPHC buildings will be constructed. Periodic capacity-building of all the staff members is being taken up,” said Mr. Bedi.

As the UCHCs offering the secondary healthcare services have registered less than 500 in-patients a week, instructions have been given to improve their performance. As the outpatient departments of the UCHCs have also recorded less than 5,000 patients a week, initiatives have been taken to improve their performance. The UCHC at Porur is an exception as it has recorded more than 5,000 patients.

Councillor Parithi Ellamsuruthi says residents have requested that these hospitals be kept open round the clock to facilitate better services. T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman points out that residents would visit the Corporation hospitals if the civic body improves the services, keeps the premises clean and ensures their proper maintenance.