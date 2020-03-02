Corporation identifies 28,700 buildings on land without patta

The Chennai district administration has completed the enumeration of buildings constructed on land parcels in the city without patta and has identified 28,700 buildings on objectionable and unobjectionable lands.

The number of buildings identified in the enumeration was significantly lower than the estimated number of over one lakh, primarily due to non-cooperation of residents in the 16 taluks.

Revenue officials said work on uploading the data online was under way. The data would be sent to the government, based on which it is expected to take a decision.

Residents worried

Some residents, who have constructed houses without patta, are expected to benefit from the decision of the government, but some houses are expected to be demolished to make way for eco-restoration of waterbodies. This has left residents in many areas worried.

The district administration is expected to publish the list of enumerated residents online. “Once the data is online, there will be greater transparency,” said an official.

Residents in many areas objected to the enumeration in the past few months, causing delay. “We had to suspend the enumeration in several areas. Many residents were scared, so they objected. We did not enumerate such residents,” said a revenue official in the southern part of the city.

Egmore MLA K.S. Ravichandran said more than 1,000 houses in the neighbourhoods of his constituency do not have patta.

“The residents are unable to get water supply connections. M.S. Nagar has 118 houses. Residents have been living there for 70 years. Corporation Line in ward 77 has 338 houses without patta. They have been living there for 60 years. Periamet has 45 houses that need patta. I have been demanding patta for the residents for the last four years,” Mr. Ravichandran said.

Objectionable lands

Officials said that residents in objectionable lands will not get patta. According to estimates, more than 60,000 buildings in the city are located on ‘objectionable land’.

By November 2019, this number was expected to cross one lakh, after the Chennai Collectorate completed its enumeration.

However, the survey created a scare among residents in several neighbourhoods like Pallikaranai and Madipakkam, resulting in their non-cooperation with revenue officials.

The objective of the enumeration was to help residents get patta for properties developed on ‘unobjectionable lands’ such as natham poromboke. But many residents have not given details. Officials have collected Aadhaar and other details from the residents.

“We are also planning to get bank account details to help residents get assistance through Central government welfare schemes on housing,” said an official.

“Many residents are yet to get patta for grama natham lands in areas such as Korattur and Athipet. They get patta only if the land is less than 1,200 sq ft. For land of more than 1,200 sq ft, it is sub-divided to get patta for grama natham lands, where houses have been developed,” said former Corporation councillor P.V. Tamil Selvan.

Several ecologically-sensitive areas in the city have been affected by the construction of buildings. For example, Pallikaranai marshland has more than 1,000 buildings constructed on ‘objectionable lands’ that are crucial for eco-restoration. The government is expected to relax norms to prevent the demolition of houses of such residents, following demands by residents’ associations in the area.

Residents have also asked officials to explain the impact of the enumeration on each of the residents, after publishing the data online.

Many residents in lands such as natham poromboke are expected to get patta, leading to planned urban development in many localities.

The issuance of patta for residents with ‘temporary patta’, issued for saleable natham poromboke lands, may offer them benefits of the new common building rules, said officials.