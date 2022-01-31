Corporation hopes for behavioural change

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 00:33 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been monitoring the continuous violation of the parking rules along the pedestrian plaza at T. Nagar, says an official.

“There is not much difference in the rents charged for on-street parking and the multi-level car parking. So people tend to park on the street. We have increased the rate to ₹30 for cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers on a trial basis. But it is not having much of an impact,” he said.

“We have to look at increasing the amount to bring about a behavioural change. It is by trial and error that we have to find out at what amount the multi-level car parking will reach its optimum capacity of 80%,” the official said.

Battery cars

The battery-operated cars, which were run by a sponsor and taken off the plaza owing to COVID-19 and rain, will return as there is no money involved. “It is set to return, perhaps within a week or 10 days,” he said.

As for hawkers and street-vendors, the Corporation has hired a consultant who would come up with a street-vending plan. With regard to autorickshaws taking over the bicycle docking space, the official said the police would have to look into the issue.