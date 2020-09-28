Corporation goes hi-tech to keep canals, waterbodies clean

Five amphibian vehicles, four robotic excavators have been procured

The Greater Chennai Corporation has procured an array of modern machinery to keep the waterways and waterbodies free of garbage and hyacinth to prevent waterlogging as well as controlling the mosquito menace.

A number of micro and macro canals crisscross the city, besides hundreds of lakes and ponds. The civic body has been finding it difficult to maintain the canals properly. Also with the construction of storm drains for hundreds of kilometres in various parts of the city, the flow of wastewater into these canals have been heavy. The civic officials said the dumping of plastic waste and letting of sewage into the storm drains blocked the flow of water leading to flooding during heavy rain. The poor maintenance of canals and waterbodies allowed breeding of mosquitoes.

Normally, the civic body takes up desilting only before the start of northeast monsoon to prevent flooding, that too by awarding contract to third parties. However, with regular maintenance of canals and waterbodies becoming imperative, the civic body proposed to go hi-tech.

L. Nandakumar, Chief Engineer (General) of the Corporation, said based on the study tour to European countries for technology upgrade, three types of machines for cleaning the canals and waterbodies were purchased.

Cleaning machines

While two big amphibian vehicles, a multi-disciplinary equipment that could move between water and earth, has been sourced from Finland for undertaking desilting of macro canals, three mini amphibian vehicles have been sourced from Sweden exclusively for weeding out hyacinth and removing silt in lakes and ponds.

The civic body is equipped with four robotic excavators brought from Switzerland for carrying out cleaning operations in micro canals for keeping them free of any hindrances to prevent waterlogging.

Mr. Nandakumar said the civic body had removed more than 60,000 tonnes of solid waste using these three machines from the canals (including from the major canals maintained by the Water Resources Department) this year.