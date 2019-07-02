Corporation goes after plastic manufacturers

Chennai Corporation has started collecting a fine of ₹25,000 from manufacturing units violating the ban on plastics.

On Monday, six tonnes of banned plastic products were seized from a paper cup manufacturing unit in Samudhariya Nagar, Ambattur. “We have seized the materials and informed the district environmental engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. We have imposed a fine of ₹25000,” said an official.

Demand not reduced

Civic officials raiding premises of traders have shifted their focus on manufacturing units in the city. The demand for plastics has not reduced even after the ban. As many as 450 plastic manufacturing units have been identified by civic officials in the metropolitan area. The State has more than 2,000 plastic manufacturing units.

Tamil Nadu Puducherry Plastic Association president G. Sankaran said raids on plastic manufacturing units had affected business of plastics that were not banned. “They have only banned 14 products. Local body officials do not have the power to enter the premises of a manufacturing unit. Only TNPCB officials have the power to conduct raids. Civic officials are harassing manufacturers. More than 250 manufacturers have already lost their livelihood. Several civic officials do not know the difference between a banned plastic product and a product that has not been banned,” said Mr.Sankaran.

“Over 10 lakh tonnes of banned plastic products have been transported from other States like Gujarat, in the last month. The demand in the State for plastic products is 12 lakh tonnes. Tamil Nadu was producing just 6 lakh tonnes a month. Now States such as Gujarat are supplying banned plastic products to Tamil Nadu, as there are no check-posts because of GST,” he said.