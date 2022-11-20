Corporation fixes 9,035 potholes

November 20, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has fixed 9,035 potholes covering an area of 79,305 square metres in the city using both wet and hot mixes.

The Corporation allocated ₹10 crore to fix the potholes and is planning to relay the roads post the monsoon.

According to a Corporation official, there are 471 bus route roads covering 387 km and 34,640 inner ring roads of 5,270 km. In many places, the roads have developed potholes where bitumen had broken off due to heavy load of vehicles and water seepage.

Assistant engineers were instructed to inspect roads and identify potholes to be fixed. Based on this, 10,553 potholes were identified on 2,646 roads covering 1,07,165 square metres and 9,035 have been fixed till now, the officials added.

