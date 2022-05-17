Corporation finds plan violations in 17% of under construction buildings

Notice issued to seal 66 buildings; stop work notice issued in 467 cases

The Greater Chennai Corporation has found violations in 467 buildings out of the 2,705 for which planning permission was issued in the first four months this year.

The Corporation issued permission for construction of 2,705 buildings between January 1 and April 30. Stop work notices had been issued in the case of 467 buildings after they were inspected by the civic officials at the plinth level. Notices were also issued for lock and seal of 66 buildings, the officials said.

In a bid to curb deviations and unauthorised constructions at the initial stage, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued a circular asking engineers to inspect all buildings that were under construction. More than 80% of the buildingowners had been asked to proceed with the construction only after inspection by the officials.

Construction sites had installed display boards about applicantname, site address, block number, survey number, planning permission number, expiry of the permit, set back and number of floors. The Corporation had shared with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority information on action taken against unauthorised construction and structures.