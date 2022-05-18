Corporation files complaints against 161 persons for defacing name boards

Police complaints filed in 129 cases in Tiruvottiyur alone

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials have started filing police complaints against the persons who have defaced name boards of streets and other public property.

The police will register FIRs against 161 persons. The Corporation officials in Tiruvottiyur have filed complaints against 129 persons who defaced the boards. Two complaints have been filed in Manali, five in Royapuram, two in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, three in Valasaravakkam, three in Alandur, seven in Adyar, nine in Perungudi and one in Sholinganallur. The civic body has collected a total fine of ₹2.03 lakh fine from the guilty as on Tuesday.

The Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone has reported the highest amount collected as fine. Zones such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar, Manali and Madhavaram have collected fine but have not registered police complaints. Action will be initiated against the guilty under he Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1959.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday inspected the work on installation of name boards of streets across the city and found posters pasted on several boards. Mr. Bedi directed the officials to initiate action against those responsible for pasting of the posters.

More than 3,000 new name boards are expected to be installed in the 15 zones of the city in two weeks. Over 1,800 boards have already been installed. The new name boards have additional information such as pin code, ward number, zone and Singara Chennai logo.

The civic body has appealed to the residents’ associations to report defacement of name boards of streets in their area.