October 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to rebuild six schools as they are in a dilapidated condition, including a primary school in Chepauk. Apart from this two anganwadis situated in Kaladipet market lane will also be rebuilt, said a resolution adopted in the Corporation Council meeting.

