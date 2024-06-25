Corporation councillors flag dog menace, issues in stormwater drain work at council meeting

At the general council meeting held on Monday, issues pertaining to dogs - stray, community and pet dogs - and stormwater drain works across the city took the forefront.

Ward 96 Councillor S. Dhanalakshmi initiated the discussion on the stray dog menace in the city and claimed that 20 stray dogs were causing disturbance in her divisional office for the past year. “The dogs are taken to the Animal Birth Control Centre for surgery but brought back. I request the Chennai Corporation to establish a shelter for the stray dogs,” she said.

Mayor R. Priya responded saying steps have been taken to amend the law with respect to dog bites. “There are no laws that allow Corporation to shelter dogs. So, they must be discharged to the same location after being spayed. On behalf of the Chennai Corporation, a request was made to the Minister [of Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian] to amend the laws regarding stray dogs and their shelter.”

As complaints poured in from many councillors on stray dog menace and suggestions to make mouth cover muzzles mandatory while walking pet dogs, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, said that the latter would be illegal. Detailing the steps taken by the civic body on the issue so far, he added, “Street-wise survey of street dogs is going on. The onus of supervising ferocious dogs is that of the owners... Chennai Corporation has taken steps, but, even as the GCC Commissioner, I would say it is not sufficient.”

Funds for SWD

Responding to a request for stormwater drains by Ward 138 Councillor K. Kannan, the Mayor stated, “Some works have been completed in the ward and were working well. There are not enough funds for stormwater drains. But, the feasibility of constructing SWDs in critical areas using capital funds will be considered after consulting officials.”

Many councillors, including Standing Committee (Works) Chairman N. Chitrarasu, Standing Committee (Taxation & Finance) Chairperson Sarbajaya Das and Zone -11 Ward Committee V.Rajan stated that sewage was being let out into the SWDs, which is a major concern across the city.

The Mayor said the issues would be looked into. On the issue of missing links and broken SWDs across the city including in Wards 104, 194, 113, 53, 44 and 16 she said that work was expected to be completed all over the city before the rain began in December this year.

Further, Chennai Corporation is considering using its own workers to desilt stormwater drains and silt catch pits across the city instead of awarding the work to private agencies. Ms. Priya announced this decision following claims made by Zone 14 Ward Committee Chairman S.V Ravichandran, who stated that many drains in his zone remained clogged even after the allocation of ₹50 lakh for desilting in each ward. The private agency assigned for the desilting work did not perform the task properly, Mr. Ravichandran added.