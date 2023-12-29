GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation Council passes resolution to seek funds to appoint consultants for bio-mining project at Kodungaiyur dump

The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested approval for ₹13.99 crore to provide project management consultancy services, which will including related services such as environmental and social component consultancy, Long-Term Rag Pickers Integration Plan, and drone surveys

December 29, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Earlier, administrative sanction for the Kodungaiyur bio-mining project was obtained from the government at an estimated cost of ₹648.38 crore. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council passed a resolution on Friday, December 29, to seek administrative sanction for appointing consultants to manage and monitor the bio-mining project on the 25-acre Kodungaiyur dump yard.

The GCC has requested approval for ₹13.99 crore (excluding GST) to provide project management consultancy services, which will including related services such as environmental and social component consultancy, Long-Term Rag Pickers Integration Plan, and drone surveys. These services are required for the reclamation of Kodungaiyur dump yard over a period of two years.

Earlier, administrative sanction for the project was obtained from the government at an estimated cost of ₹648.38 crore. Anna University, as the project monitoring committee, submitted an initial quote for ₹18.99 crore, which was revised after negotiations, the resolution said. According to the document, the cost of engaging experts for the consultancy work will be met by the GCC.

The Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University, also stated that they would submit a separate estimate for the additional cost for consultancy work if the project ended up being extended beyond two years.

