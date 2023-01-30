Corporation Council approves nomination of ward committee members for 2,000 areas to discuss civic issues

January 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Monday passed a resolution approving the list of 2,000 ward committee members and 200 secretaries of area sabhas. The city has been divided into 2,000 areas for discussing civic issues every three months in each locality.

Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi are expected to make a decision on the date for holding the area sabha shortly. As each of the councillors are the chairpersons and convenors of 10 area sabhas in the ward, the city is expected to have a maximum of 200 area sabhas on the first day, officials said. It is impossible to hold area sabhas for all 2,000 areas of the Chennai Corporation on the same day, said an official.

Ten areas have been delineated in each ward for discussing civic issues. Each of the area sabha consists of the voters registered in the area. The voters will participate in the area sabha meeting every three months. Councillors at the meeting on Monday stressed the need for preparing the parks for conducting area sabhas in each area. Thousands of residents in each area are expected to participate in the meetings. So the space in public buildings may be insufficient for holding area sabhas, the councillors said.

On Monday, the 200 secretaries of the area sabhas were also nominated by the Council. The nominated secretaries are corporation employees . Officials said that the area notified shall remain in force until the boundaries of the ward are altered. The councillor representing the ward shall be the chairperson of the ward committee. The assistant engineer of the ward shall be the secretary of the ward committee. The quorum for the meeting shall be the chairperson plus two members. No fees shall be paid for attending the meeting of the ward committee.