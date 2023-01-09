Corporation conducts study to build new storm-water drains in Tondiarpet, Royapuram zones

January 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up a detailed study to identify places in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones where new storm-water drains (SWD) are required. Prakasam Salai in Broadway, Ilaya Street in Tondiarpet and Rajaji Salai are among some of the areas where the study is in progress.

“Work to identify new places where SWDs are required in Zone IV (Tondiarpet) and Zone V (Royapuram) has commenced after the monsoon. For this, we have taken up an elaborate study to prepare a detailed project report and a detailed feasibility report,” said M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, regional deputy commissioner (North) of the Corporation.

For now, the project cost was estimated at ₹125 crore, he said. The study was being carried out holistically, involving both macro and micro catchment studies. “Macro catchment areas will include Kosasthalaiyar river basin and Cooum river basin while we will look at small catchment areas as well. We are studying by using photographs and videos from previous flooding — both last year and the year before that. We have drone images as well,” Mr. Prabakaran said.

The study would look at places where SWDs are required, size of the drains and disposal points, he said. “Such a micro basin approach has been implemented at Ripon Buildings covering neighbouring areas such as Vepery, Choolai and Poonamallee High Road segments. Following this, these areas are clear of water during rains,” he added.

Under this project, areas such as Prakasam Salai in Broadway, Ilaya Street in Tondiarpet and Rajaji Salai are being studied. “We are looking at Tamil Salai-Egmore High Road-Police Commissioner Office Road which falls under Zone V. We are looking at increasing the size of the SWD to prevent waterlogging,” the official said.