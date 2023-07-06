HamberMenu
Corporation Commissioner orders clearing of debris from roads in Kondambakkam, Royapuram zones

J. Radhakrishnan inspects roads that were relaid recently after the storm-water drain construction was completed; asks officials to penalise those who dump debris on the road

July 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday inspected roads in Kodambakkam zone and Royapuram zone where work on storm-water drain had been completed.

He ordered officials to remove construction debris along newly laid roads and impose a fine on those who dump debris along such roads. After the completion of the storm-water drain on many stretches, the Corporation had started relaying the roads.

On May 25, Mr. Radhakrishnan had inspected Arya Gowda Road in Kodambakkam zone and ordered officials to complete the storm-water drain work. The road had been relaid after the completion of the storm- water drain work.  After inspecting the Arya Gowda Road, Dr. Radhakrishnan inspected the work on milling of the service road near Duraisamy Subway on Thursday.

During the inspection, Dr. Radhakrishnan removed waste and construction debris dumped near junction boxes and ordered officials to penalise those who dump debris along the roads.

Dr. Radhakrishnan inspected the work on relaying of Pantheon Road in Royapuram zone and development of silt catch pit along the stretch. He ordered officials to remove silt from the drains and silt catch pits ahead of the rain.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / civic infrastructure

