Corporation comes to the aid of migrant workers

The civic body is prepared to handle the crowd, says Deputy Commissioner

As migrant labourers have gradually started leaving the city due to the lockdown, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made arrangements to avoid any confusion like last year.

Ever since the complete lockdown began, the GCC has helped 900 guest workers reach their destinations safely.

After May 10, migrant labourers started arriving at Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to leave for their hometowns, as many shops and industries where they worked were shut.

“Many of them had come with reserved tickets. Unlike last time, trains are available this year. So confusion is less. But I am not sure how it is going to be in the coming days,” said P.M. Vijay Bhaskaran, who along with friends Vimal and Younous, has been providing food for the workers at the Central railway station.

Many migrants arrive at the railway station in the morning, hoping that some group would help them get a bus or train and assist them in reaching their hometown.

“We are a bit scared to stay back as getting food is a big issue. So many of us feel it is better to go home,” said Dileep, a migrant worker at the station.

Meghanath Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, revenue and finance, GCC, said that 960 migrant workers were housed in five shelters and of them, 900 had gone back to their hometowns.

“We have formed a joint help centre — with the police, GCC and Labour Department officials — to help the workers. If they have trains on the same day, we allow them to remain in the station. If they have tickets for any other day, we take them to the relief centre and provide them food and accomodation,” the official explained, adding that the GCC was prepared to handle the crowds.