Corporation clears graffiti, posters and banners

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 20:13 IST

Largest number of posters were removed in Kodambakkam zone, say officials

TheGreater Chennai Corporation has cleared graffiti, posters and banners from public buildings at 2,690 locations ahead of local body elections in the 200 wards of the city.

Filing of nomination papers started on Thursday.

Posters and graffiti were also removed from 557 private buildings. Officials said political graffiti was removed from public buildings at 311 locations, posters from 2,298 locations, and banners from 12 locations in the 15 zones of the city.

Most of the political graffiti was removed from Anna Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi and Ambattur zones.

Zones such as Kodambakkam and Madhavaram did not report any political graffiti in public buildings. Teynampet zone reported the largest number of posters. Ten banners were removed from Ambattur.

The largest number of posters were removed from Kodambakkam zone.Political graffiti was removed from 62 private buildings in zones such as Kodambakkam and Madhavaram

“The number of political graffiti has reduced this elections because of initiatives taken to beautify walls in the past few months under Singara Chennai 2.0,” said an official.

The elections for councillors in each of the 200 wards in the city will be held on February 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Residents are requested to call 18004257012 to register complaints pertaining to elections.