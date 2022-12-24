ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation carries out extensive campaign on boosting Vitamin A, covers 5 lakh children

December 24, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation conducted a Vitamin A campaign from December 19 to 24 for children in all 15 zones of the city.

The campaign will administer doses of Vitamin A to children between the ages of six months and 60 months and aims to reach a target of 4,70,638 children. By Saturday evening, the corporation had administered doses of Vitamin A  to 4,66,302 children.

The campaign is a part of the National Vitamin A Disorder Control Program. In India, National Vitamin A Prophylaxis Programme was launched in 1970 in seven States and expanded the entire country in 1975.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A solution of Vitamin A was orally administered to the children through door-to-door visits and in 138 UPHCs, 14 UCHCs, and six maternity hospitals. For infants between six and eleven months, the dose is 1 ml and administered once and for children between one and five years, the dose is 2 ml and repeated once in six months. “It is important that children get their doses regularly because it can prevent so many health problems such as diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses and night blindness,” said M.S. Hemalatha, City Medical Officer of the Corporation.

Children with a deficiency in Vitamin A were prone to diarrhoeal diseases and acute respiratory illnesses and it increases the morbidity and mortality among pre-school children. The primary reason for the deficiency is low dietary intake and interference with the absorption and transport of retinol in the body.

“While the campaign targets children above and below the poverty line, it is especially beneficial for children living in slums who do not receive proper nutrition on a daily basis”, said Dr. Hemalatha. Vitamin A can be obtained through leafy vegetables, cheese, eggs, and fish.

The ICMR recommends that the daily intake of a child between ages one and six must be 400 micrograms of retinol a day and 600 micrograms for a child between seven and nine years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US