Corporation carries out extensive campaign on boosting Vitamin A, covers 5 lakh children

December 24, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation conducted a Vitamin A campaign from December 19 to 24 for children in all 15 zones of the city.

The campaign will administer doses of Vitamin A to children between the ages of six months and 60 months and aims to reach a target of 4,70,638 children. By Saturday evening, the corporation had administered doses of Vitamin A to 4,66,302 children.

The campaign is a part of the National Vitamin A Disorder Control Program. In India, National Vitamin A Prophylaxis Programme was launched in 1970 in seven States and expanded the entire country in 1975.

A solution of Vitamin A was orally administered to the children through door-to-door visits and in 138 UPHCs, 14 UCHCs, and six maternity hospitals. For infants between six and eleven months, the dose is 1 ml and administered once and for children between one and five years, the dose is 2 ml and repeated once in six months. “It is important that children get their doses regularly because it can prevent so many health problems such as diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses and night blindness,” said M.S. Hemalatha, City Medical Officer of the Corporation.

Children with a deficiency in Vitamin A were prone to diarrhoeal diseases and acute respiratory illnesses and it increases the morbidity and mortality among pre-school children. The primary reason for the deficiency is low dietary intake and interference with the absorption and transport of retinol in the body.

“While the campaign targets children above and below the poverty line, it is especially beneficial for children living in slums who do not receive proper nutrition on a daily basis”, said Dr. Hemalatha. Vitamin A can be obtained through leafy vegetables, cheese, eggs, and fish.

The ICMR recommends that the daily intake of a child between ages one and six must be 400 micrograms of retinol a day and 600 micrograms for a child between seven and nine years.